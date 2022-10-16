Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined for postgame shove before legal process concludes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those hoping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would be suspended for his postgame shove of a credentialed media member following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday night victory will have to wait.

Adams could be fined, suspended or both, but a ruling isn’t imminent. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the league is unlikely to discipline Adams until the legal process plays out in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, Adams was cited for assault in a complaint filed to the Kansas City Missouri Municipal Court.

The Raiders are on a bye this week, meaning the league was not constrained to its typical protocol of ruling on suspensions by Wednesday of a game week.

According to Rapaport, the legal process playing out is a critical part of the NFL’s ruling.

“Because Adams was criminally charged, his case is now considered a potential personal-conduct policy violation, which warrants a league investigation,” Rapaport reported. “However, if the case is resolved in any way -- legal charges are dropped, Adams pleads guilty, or any other outcome that concludes the situation -- a resolution would come quicker.”

The law firm representing the man who was pushed over and fell to the ground Monday night issued a statement on the man’s behalf:

“What happened was egregiously unsportsmanlike and an act of violence that should not be excused by the NFL,” it read.

Video of the incident was widely spread on social media. The statement from the law firm also said the incident happened during “his first day on the job,” in which “he had been given the task of carrying equipment for a camera operator.”

Police said the man went to the hospital and then contacted law enforcement.

The citation was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court Wednesday morning. It stated Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon [the victim] by pushing [him] to the ground using two hands causing whiplash and head ache. possible minor concussion.”

The court document accuses Adams of assault, intentionally inflicting injury.

Adams addressed the incident in a postgame media gathering and also tweeted an apology. (Update: The tweet has since been deleted.)

A court date has been set for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City Municipal Court.

