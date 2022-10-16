One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs.
Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
A man was found dead at the scene and a second man was injured and rushed to the hospital.
While the incident happened near a church, it was not related to the church or church activities. Police say there was no threat to the community.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.