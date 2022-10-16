Aging & Style
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded

Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs.

Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was found dead at the scene and a second man was injured and rushed to the hospital.

While the incident happened near a church, it was not related to the church or church activities. Police say there was no threat to the community.

