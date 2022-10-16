Aging & Style
Miller Theatres apologizes following prop firearm false alarm

(WDBJ)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Miller Theatres apologized in a Facebook post after a false alarm regarding a prop firearm resulted in a police response Saturday night.

“We wanted to inform the public that there was a false alarm at the theater tonight with a prop firearm in a play we were hosting,” Miller Theatres said in the Facebook post. “Everyone is okay (sic) and there is nothing to worry about. And unfortunately this was not an approved prop by us as we would have never allowed for something such as this to occur.”

The theatre thanked the Blue Springs Police Department for a timely response on a night where the BSPD also responded to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 600 block of NE Jefferson.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who was present for a movie tonight,” the statement continued. “Miller Theatres puts a huge emphasis on customer safety and we did not want to make anyone uncomfortable in their viewing experience.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

