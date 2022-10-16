Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

KCK police identify victim in recent homicide on 400 block of Troup

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 55-year-old man has been identified as the victim of last week’s fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kan.

James Wilson, of KCK, was shot and killed Oct. 7 in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.

Wilson was found in an apartment building, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

If you have any information, contact the Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Baseball Team of the Week!
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in Gentilly Friday evening.
One dead following crash in Douglas County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr