KCK police identify victim in recent homicide on 400 block of Troup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 55-year-old man has been identified as the victim of last week’s fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kan.

James Wilson, of KCK, was shot and killed Oct. 7 in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.

Wilson was found in an apartment building, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

If you have any information, contact the Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.