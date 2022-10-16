KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair.

“We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.

The event also created an opportunity for people to consider taking home a forever friend.

Tyler Montgomery tells us he’s looking for his second dog to adopt.

“We’ve seen two of them today. the first one was great as well. There’s a whole lot of great choices,” said Montgomery.

For the last few months KC Pet Project has dealt with more animals than they anticipated and it’s not slowing down.

“We’re still on track to take in 15 and 16,000 animals. We may be over 16,000 depending on how these winter months go,” said Fugate.

That’s why’s they said having people like Montgomery during this time, is more important than ever.

“We’re trying to find a home for a dog anyway and doing good with helping them with the overcrowding issue is a very nice side bonus,” Montgomery said.

