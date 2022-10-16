Aging & Style
Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding Kansans to alert their teenagers of National Teen Driver...
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding Kansans to alert their teenagers of National Teen Driver Safety Week.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance.

In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.

AutoInsurance.com released a study regarding teens distracted driving in 2022, finding that a survey of teens found 45 percent of them texted or emailed while behind the wheel in just the last week.

The study also found that nine-in-10 adults ages 18-to-24 talk on the phone while driving, while eight-in-10 write, send or read text messages while on the move. Among the sobering statistics is that 15-to-20-year-olds are 33 percent more likely to die in crashes related to distracted driving in comparison to the national average across all age groups.

