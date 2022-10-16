Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Former Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins signs extension with Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Kansas Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins solidified his role and relationship with the Golden State Warriors Saturday, coming to terms on a reported four-year, $109 million contract extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. The Warriors announced the extension Saturday but did not include the terms of the deal. Along with the remaining year on his contract, Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five seasons with his contract expiring following the 2026-27 season.

Wiggins, who played for Kansas during the 2013-14 season, played a key role in Golden State’s run to winning the NBA Finals last season. A career 19.3 points per game scorer, Wiggins enters his third season in San Francisco and ninth in the NBA this year.

During the 2021-22 season, the 27-year-old Canadian became an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. In the playoffs, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while helping the Warriors win their fourth title since 2015.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown catch...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Bills in playoff rematch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of...
Chiefs host Bills in rematch of memorable January playoff game
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of an...
No. 19 Jayhawks can’t stop Sooners, fall 52-42 in Norman
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined for postgame shove before legal process concludes