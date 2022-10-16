FORECAST: Breezy and cooler temps will top Sunday out in the mid-60s

The passing of a cold front today that should keep temperatures slightly cooler will also bring in breezy northwest winds. Gusts could get as high as 25 mph at times this afternoon.

Another front will arrive sending temperatures tumbling through the first half of the week. Monday starts out chilly with lows in the upper 30s before those numbers top out in the low 50s by the afternoon. Another push of even colder air is still on the way Tuesday morning as some of the coldest air this season arrives. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will likely be in the low to mid-20s leading to a hard freeze that could put an end to the growing season.

If we drop below 28 degrees that would break the previous record for the coldest low temperature for Oct. 18 set back in 1972. The good news is this cold air retreats by mid to late week with a warmup on the horizon. Temperatures eventually return to the 70s by Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.