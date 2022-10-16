Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291.

According to a crash report, 20-year-old Jarred Smith was seriously injured when his 2008 Hyundai Tiburon was hit by 48-year-old Kutty Pradeep when the Overland Park, Kansas, man failed to stop at a red light.

Crash logs said Smith was entering the intersection and attempting to make a left turn when Pradeep failed to stop at the red light and struck the side of the Hyundai.

Smith was taken by Fort Osage Fire Protection to Liberty Hospital.

MSHP said there were three other occupants in the Chrysler including a 12-year-old male. All three occupants had minor injuries. Only one of them -- not the 12-year-old -- was utilizing a safety device, according to the report. It also said both vehicles were totaled.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.