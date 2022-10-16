Aging & Style
19-year-old man identified as victim of Kansas City homicide

Police lights
Police lights
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

On Saturday, police identified the man as Daniel Busick.

No arrest has been made in the case as of yet. Anyone with information can call police at 816-234-5043 or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

