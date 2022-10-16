1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area.
Two shooting victims were found in one of the vehicles. An adult male later died at the hospital.
The second victim, also a man, is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.