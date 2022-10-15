Aging & Style
WATCH: KU unveils 2022 national championship banner at Late Night in the Phog

The “National Champions 2022″ banner was unveiled to thunderous applause at Allen Fieldhouse on...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In front of a packed Allen Fieldhouse, the University of Kansas men’s basketball program closed the book on its national title celebration.

Joining the other championship banners in the rafters, the “National Champions 2022″ banner was unveiled to thunderous applause.

Several members of the title-winning squad who had graduated, including Remy Martin, Mitch Lightfoot and Chris Teahan, returned to usher in the championship trophy.

Kansas held Late Night in the Phog Friday night, including scrimmages for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. A ring ceremony followed the banner unveiling.

It also featured a performance from DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

