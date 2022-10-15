Silver alert issued for Deborah A. Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert for a missing or endangered person has been put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the silver alert at 4:13 a.m. Saturday morning.

Johnson, described as 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes according to police. She was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday night in the 7100 block of E. 112th Street wearing a black sweater, a white tank top, pink pajama pants and blue slippers.

Police said Johnson is driving a tan 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate JC1J7C. Police also said Johnson has dementia and easily forgets where she is or how to get home.

If located, police ask that people call 911 and contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

