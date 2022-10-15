Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Silver alert issued for Deborah A. Johnson

Kansas City Missouri Police issued a silver alert for Deborah A. Johnson at 4:13 a.m. Saturday...
Kansas City Missouri Police issued a silver alert for Deborah A. Johnson at 4:13 a.m. Saturday morning.(Kansas City Missouri Police)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert for a missing or endangered person has been put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the silver alert at 4:13 a.m. Saturday morning.

Johnson, described as 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes according to police. She was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday night in the 7100 block of E. 112th Street wearing a black sweater, a white tank top, pink pajama pants and blue slippers.

Police said Johnson is driving a tan 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate JC1J7C. Police also said Johnson has dementia and easily forgets where she is or how to get home.

If located, police ask that people call 911 and contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing juvenile report for 13-year-old...
KCMO police need help finding missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
First woman in Kansas to be head official for KHSAA Varsity Football.
Kansas woman becomes first female head football referee in state history
Some seasonal days are in store before low temperatures could get below freezing next week.
Dry, fall-like weekend ahead for Kansas City area
KCTV5's Brad Stephens took a trip to Lawrence to check out a local winery.
Friday Night Flights: Twisted Vines Wines and Winery