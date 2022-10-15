One dead following crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road.

Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine.

No information about the victim has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.