Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Off-duty Independence fire equipment operator killed in motor vehicle crash

The Independence Fire Department said firefighter Harold "Gene" Eddins died in an off-duty...
The Independence Fire Department said firefighter Harold "Gene" Eddins died in an off-duty motor vehicle crash Friday.(Independence Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department announced that fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins died Friday in an off-duty motor vehicle accident.

According to a release from the IFD, Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October 2010. During his 12 years of service he also spent time as a fire inspector and was promoted to fire equipment operator in 2020.

City officials said details regarding his funeral arrangements will be shared when available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash graphic
Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road
Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries
Kansas City Missouri Police put out a missing juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson.
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
Kansas City Missouri Police issued a silver alert for Deborah A. Johnson at 4:13 a.m. Saturday...
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert