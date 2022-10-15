Off-duty Independence fire equipment operator killed in motor vehicle crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department announced that fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins died Friday in an off-duty motor vehicle accident.

According to a release from the IFD, Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October 2010. During his 12 years of service he also spent time as a fire inspector and was promoted to fire equipment operator in 2020.

City officials said details regarding his funeral arrangements will be shared when available.

