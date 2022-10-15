Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined this week by the NFL for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that drew a controversial penalty.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jones wasn’t fined this week by the league.

In the second quarter, Jones stripped Carr from behind and recovered the fumble, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer.

“The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture. He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture,” Cheffers said after the game. “My ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo
Police Lights
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.
The Independence Fire Department said firefighter Harold "Gene" Eddins died in an off-duty...
Off-duty Independence fire equipment operator killed in motor vehicle crash
Crash graphic
Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road