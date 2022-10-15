Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries.

Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.

Police said a black Kia Stinger traveling south on 71 Highway was driving at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the rear of the GMC, struck the concrete median and caught fire at 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash ejected the driver of the GMC from their vehicle. That driver was the sole occupant of the GMC and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Kia were also transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

