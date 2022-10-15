Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

KU students, fans flock to Allen Fieldhouse for Late Night in the Phog

The Phog Fest outside the fieldhouse drew hundreds of students, families and other fans.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Phog Fest outside the fieldhouse drew hundreds of students, families and other fans.

Josepha Kamseu and her friend Khushi Patel sat in the line of students that formed for tickets to the event. Many of them started waiting hours before the doors opened.

Kamseu hoped to see a repeat of the Jayhawks success.

“It was a great season last year and I’m happy for how it ended,” she said. “Hopefully it’s even better than last year.”

Patel, a Freshman, has been watching the Jayhawks since she was a child.

“I’m excited for the potential we have,” she said. “Now we have the spirit and the success to back it up. It’s exciting.”

Students have noticed the excitement around campus this year, especially with the added success of the women’s basketball, volleyball and football teams.

“You can just feel the excitement everywhere on campus,” said Lily Babb, a Sophomore. “Everyone’s excited to see football, basketball, even volleyball games. All the sports, we’re excited because we want to see that energy everywhere.”

The Kansas Jayhawks raised their 2022 national championship banner at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night when the University of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs unofficially began the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog.’

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KU students, fans flock to Allen Fieldhouse for ‘Late Night in the Phog’
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal...
Reid says Butker will play; McDuffie likely to rest against Bills
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Bros and foes: Bills’ Allen, Chiefs’ Mahomes rivals, friends
Around the metro: high school football matchups Oct. 14