KU students, fans flock to Allen Fieldhouse for ‘Late Night in the Phog’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Phog Fest outside the fieldhouse drew hundreds of students, families and other fans.

Josepha Kamseu and her friend Khushi Patel sat in the line of students that formed for tickets to the event. Many of them started waiting hours before the doors opened.

Kamseu hoped to see a repeat of the Jayhawks success.

“It was a great season last year and I’m happy for how it ended,” she said. “Hopefully it’s even better than last year.”

Patel, a Freshman, has been watching the Jayhawks since she was a child.

“I’m excited for the potential we have,” she said. “Now we have the spirit and the success to back it up. It’s exciting.”

Students have noticed the excitement around campus this year, especially with the added success of the women’s basketball, volleyball and football teams.

“You can just feel the excitement everywhere on campus,” said Lily Babb, a Sophomore. “Everyone’s excited to see football, basketball, even volleyball games. All the sports, we’re excited because we want to see that energy everywhere.”

The Kansas Jayhawks raised their 2022 national championship banner at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night when the University of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs unofficially began the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog.’

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.