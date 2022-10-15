Aging & Style
KCPD investigating homicide in 7100 block of E. 112th Street

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7100 block of East 112 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights.

KCPD said they received a call of shots fired in the area at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a person dead.

Detectives are on the scene canvassing the area for information and evidence.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when possible.

