KCPD investigating homicide in 7100 block of E. 112th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7100 block of East 112 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights.

KCPD said they received a call of shots fired in the area at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a person dead.

Detectives are on the scene canvassing the area for information and evidence.

