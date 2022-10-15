KCMO police need help finding missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson.
Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police.
He was last seen Friday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m. in the area of 1240 East Meyer Boulevard, the Landing Mall.
According to the missing juvenile report, Henderson was last seen wearing a blue Kauffman Academy sweater, black shorts and purple Nike shoes.
If located, please call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.