Kansas woman becomes first female head football referee in state history

First woman in Kansas to be head official for KHSAA Varsity Football.
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Carmen Doramus-Kinley was the head referee at Clearwater High School’s varsity football game Friday night. This is the first time ever a woman has been the head official for a KSHSAA varsity football game in Kansas history.

Doramus-Kinley says, “what a wonderful opportunity you know to be the first hopefully we there are no more firsts for females.”

Doramus-Kinley had been a sports official for over 20 years. She was an official for volleyball and basketball and in recent years, football. She was shocked to find out she would be the lead official at the game, but says it was time.

“Commissioner Bob Lanett you know he said came to my normal referee which is Keith Kinley my husband and said you know she earned this let’s give her this opportunity,” said Doramus-Kinley.

While it took a lot of hard work to get to this point in a male-dominated field, she encourages any woman who is interested to give it a shot. She hopes to also see more women on the field in the near future.

Doramus-Kinley says, “knowing the rules are no philosophy and just being able to officiate and no the place and what’s going on on the field. Someone is interested in doing that just find a mentor I’ll find someone that does that and can go for it.”

