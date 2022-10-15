FORECAST: Chilly morning clears way for pleasant afternoon

A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Kansas and northern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. After sunrise temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures return to the middle 40s overnight as the wind changes direction from the northwest. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s but another front will sink southward dropping those numbers significantly.

It gets even colder as we kick off the new week. Monday highs will not get out of the 50s before lows dip down in the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday morning. This could put an end to the growing season with our first hard freeze. By midweek we’ll warm back up with temperatures that could return to the 70s by Thursday.

