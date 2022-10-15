Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Truman Road led to critical injuries according to Kansas City Missouri Police.

KCPD said a black and red Chrysler Sebring was heading southbound on I-435 in the second lane of travel. Police said the Chrysler changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and flipped over multiple times.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and police said a 14-year-old passenger crawled out of the Explorer on his own.

The accident occurred at 9:30 a.m.

An unknown RV was also involved according to police, but the driver continued driving southbound. Police said they’ve made contact with the driver of the RV.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.