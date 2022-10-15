Aging & Style
Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Truman Road led to critical injuries according to Kansas City Missouri Police.

KCPD said a black and red Chrysler Sebring was heading southbound on I-435 in the second lane of travel. Police said the Chrysler changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and flipped over multiple times.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and police said a 14-year-old passenger crawled out of the Explorer on his own.

The accident occurred at 9:30 a.m.

An unknown RV was also involved according to police, but the driver continued driving southbound. Police said they’ve made contact with the driver of the RV.

