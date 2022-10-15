Bills fans descend on KC hoping for different result from last season’s playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This weekend, the Chiefs will take on the Bills in what could be the biggest game of the regular season.

Many of the Bills fans were already pre-partying at Al’s Bar and Grill in Parkville. Owner Alan Burns lived in Buffalo for 42 years and came to KC 26 years ago. Then 13 years ago, he opened his bar.

A mural on the wall shows both a Chiefs helmet and a Bills helmet. Friday night, people with jerseys from both teams could be seen saddling up to the bar.

But the biggest seller on the menu is decidedly Buffalo — wings, that is. Burns bought 2,000 pounds for this weekend alone. That and 20 cases of Labatt Blue.

“It’s a good investment because as many Bills fans that come here to Kansas City now, they’ll be gone,” Buffalo native Matt Walker said of the wings. “Just like being at home. Just like being back in Buffalo.”

He now lives in KC. His old college buddy, Ryan DeSantis, came in from Buffalo. It’ll be his second Chiefs game at Arrowhead. The last one was when they lost to the Chiefs in overtime at the January playoff game that sent the Chiefs to the AFC championship game.

“I’m definitely nervous,” said DeSantis. “I definitely lost last year, so my guys at home are like you probably shouldn’t go. You’re a jinx. So hopefully we can bring a win home.”

“I’m not betting money on this game. If I were, it would be for my Bills, but it’s a toss-up,” said Bills fan Mark Chudik. “We’ve got to contain Mahomes. You can’t stop him, but you got to contain him. And then Josh has to throw deep on their secondary.”

Jill Dolan is on a road trip to catch catching every Bills away game. It’s her retirement gift to herself after 33 years of teaching sixth grade.

She wore a Bills jersey with the phrase “road trip” in place of a player name, the number 22 for the year, and patches on the back for each team she sees, added right before each visit. So far, she has Los Angeles, Miami, Baltimore and Kansas City. She said Kansas City has shown the most spirited fan base by far.

“As soon as we got off the plane, you just see Kansas City, and it’s very much like Buffalo. We wear our pride in our clothing,” Dolan remarked. “From the car rental lady, everybody, everybody is wearing their Kansas City gear.”

And that’s before she gets to Arrowhead Stadium. A group of guys from Canada planned for the whole week in town and already took in their first Arrowhead experience.

“Monday we went to the Chiefs-Raiders. We had a blast. It reminds me of Buffalo. We liked the atmosphere. It’s absolutely insane in there, described Bills fan Johnny Sentinal. “It’s super loud.”

Win or lose, they know they’ll be in good company.

“It’s hard to get really too mad at them because they’re, they’re nicer friends than any other fan base I’ve ever seen,” said Walker. “When we went to the game in January, when the game went into overtime, we were surrounded by Chiefs fans and everybody was basically saying before overtime, ‘Hey, no matter who wins this game, we’re going to be rooting for the Bills if they win,’ so they make it kind of hard to hate on them.”

The Arrowhead parking lot opens at 11 a.m. The gates to the stadium open at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff Sunday is at 3:25 p.m.

If you aren’t at the stadium, you can catch the game on KCTV5. Our coverage starts at 10 a.m.

