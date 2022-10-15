Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium.

One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset.

The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a $80,000 bet on the Chiefs to win the game.

If the bet comes through, the payout would be $176,000.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.