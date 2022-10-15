Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium.

One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset.

The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a $80,000 bet on the Chiefs to win the game.

If the bet comes through, the payout would be $176,000.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr
Police Lights
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.
The Independence Fire Department said firefighter Harold "Gene" Eddins died in an off-duty...
Off-duty Independence fire equipment operator killed in motor vehicle crash
Crash graphic
Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road