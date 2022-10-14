What goes into a silver alert? Agencies describe effort to track down missing seniors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police found 66-year-old Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo on Friday after he had gone missing in the area of 98th Street and Overhill Road two days prior.

They had issued a silver alert in hope of finding him, and tweeted Friday afternoon: “Jesus has been located and is safe! Thanks!”

A silver alert is a partnership between law enforcement agencies to get information out to the public when an elderly person is missing.

The criteria for the alert include the person being 60 years or older, suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment, family or guardian reporting the person missing to police and enough descriptive information that can be released to public.

“We don’t know where they’re at in their stages of dementia and how far. So, it does elevate it a little bit for us to get that person back to their family safely,” said Donna Drake with the Kansas City Police Department.

Being a good witness is sometimes time best-case scenario because that individual doesn’t know what that person is going through or where their mindset is with their cognitive impairment, police said.

Experts with Senior Star at Wexford Place, an assisted living community, give training on understanding behaviors related to dementia.

“[It] affects your senses, not just your memory. So people may lose the ability to recognize familiar places, people, you know, different things like that,” said Amber Alexander with Senior Star.

According to Alexander, creating a sense of familiarity if you spot a missing person with dementia could be best practice.

“Possibly use their name, things that they may recognize to kind of build that trust. That would be something somebody should do,” she said.

