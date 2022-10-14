Aging & Style
Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road.

The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford.

Kansas City Missouri Police said a prior crash had closed the right-hand lane, forcing drivers to get over into the left-hand lane to get around the crash site. With vehicles slowing and stopping, police said the Honda motorcycle came around the curve in the left lane and attempted to avoid vehicles by using the right lane. In doing so, the motorcycle hit the rear of the Ford, ejecting the motorcyclist from the bike.

Police said the driver was wearing a full-face helmet and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

