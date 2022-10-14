Thousands expected for Garmin Kansas City Marathon this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s largest racing event is back this weekend, as thousands are prepping for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

This is the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser helping to support securing major sporting events like the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, the 2023 NFL Draft, and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The course begins in front of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and then takes the runners on a ride around the city’s iconic landmarks like the Country Club Plaza, World War I Museum and Memorial, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the 18th and Vine District and Ward Parkway.

This Boston Marathon Qualifying Course sees a diverse mix of elite, amateur, and new runners each year.

After the race, participants and spectators gather at the Finish Line Festival presented by T-Mobile where runners receive complimentary barbecue and beer to celebrate their accomplishment while enjoying live entertainment from local musicians.

For more information, visit www.kcmarathon.org.

Two commemorative posters, designed by local artists and limited to a run of 250, are new for 2022. The overall winners (male and female) will receive the original pieces of art as a special keepsake at the awards ceremony.

The weekend’s festivities begin with the two-day Health and Fitness Expo Thursday and Friday, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City at Union Station.

Packet Pickup: Grand Hall, Union Station, 30 W Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

Friday, October 14th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Race on Saturday, Oct. 15: Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard (between the south lawn of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Theis Park)

7 a.m. – Full and half marathon start

7:30 a.m. – 10k start

7:45 a.m. – 5k start

