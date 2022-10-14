Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.

Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department and Leawood Fire Departments were called to the house fire and found smoke showing from the back of a two-story single-family home. Everyone was reported out of the house safely.

OPFD said a small fire was found in the basement and it was quickly extinguished. Fire damage was contained to the basement bathroom area and the entire basement suffered significant smoke damage. The residents will be able to reoccupy the home, OPFD said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. OPFD said the family’s decision to keep the bathroom and basement doors closed contained the smoke and fire and kept it from spreading.

