Police: 3 hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following Friday morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in the area of Bannister Road and southbound I-435 left three people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an initial investigation indicated a Chevrolet was stopped on the inside shoulder with its hazard lights on because of electrical issues. Police said another vehicle stopped to help and was on the shoulder in front of the Chevrolet.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-435 southbound shut down in Kansas City after major 3-car rollover crash with multiple injuries. https://t.co/AiKHgunsGK pic.twitter.com/fOtaSlq2ft — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) October 14, 2022

A Ford Explorer heading southbound in the inside lane struck both vehicles at highway speed, causing it to overturn. Multiple occupants of the Ford and the occupant of the vehicle in front of the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police said all three people were listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

