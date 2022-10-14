Aging & Style
Police: 3 hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following Friday morning crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in the area of Bannister Road and southbound I-435 left three people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an initial investigation indicated a Chevrolet was stopped on the inside shoulder with its hazard lights on because of electrical issues. Police said another vehicle stopped to help and was on the shoulder in front of the Chevrolet.

A Ford Explorer heading southbound in the inside lane struck both vehicles at highway speed, causing it to overturn. Multiple occupants of the Ford and the occupant of the vehicle in front of the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police said all three people were listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

