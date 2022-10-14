Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Rolo

Rolo is a 5-year-old Akita mix.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Rolo, a 5-year-old Akita mix.

Rolo gets along well with other dogs that match his play style - mellow with spurts of energy. He really appreciates dog friends who understand personal space. He’s really such a sweet, laidback guy and LOVES his stuffies. He will carry around his stuffie everywhere he goes, even on a field trip to the aquarium!

If you’re interested in meeting Rolo visit our adoption center Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit HSGKC.ORG to see more of their adoptable dogs and cats!

