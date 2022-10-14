Aging & Style
Overland Park reveals $4 million worth of renovations to Strang Park

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park is celebrating the completion of $4 million dollars worth of upgrades to Strang Park that has transformed the 11-acre area.

The major renovations include Overland Park’s first inclusive playground. Designed with accessibility in mind, the playground includes features like smooth surfaces and deck platforms for wheelchairs, and a communication board with common words and symbols on it to assist visitors who may be nonverbal.

“We want to be a leader in the community,” said Mike Burton, Overland Park parks manager. “We want to be a leader in the playground industry and a leader in parks.”

The neighborhood park is themed around the historic Strang Line Railroad. Signage throughout the park will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with quotes from his “I Have a Dream” speech.

The city also added new pickleball, basketball and tennis courts, restrooms, an eight-foot-wide trail loop, and a shade plaza.

“This is an epic project for us,” Burton said. “It’s the first one we’ve done. This kind of sets the standard for Overland Park, you know? This is what we want to create, and this is what Overland Park is about.”

Community members are invited to the official re-opening Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. The park has been closed since last fall.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

