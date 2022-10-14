Kelly encourages Kansans to participate in upcoming virtual job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansans Friday to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Kansans currently seeking employment can find job opportunities for positions that focus on all state agency openings.

“This job fair provides Kansans the opportunity to work in meaningful and good-paying jobs with great benefits, allowing them to provide a prosperous future for their families,” said Kelly.

In total, the state’s 98 government agencies have roughly 900 full-time, part-time and internship opportunities available across Kansas. According to a release, the state has conducted 17 virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020. According to the state, more than 1500 people have participated in 2022.

“We need dynamic and visionary individuals to join our team and help provide critical services to Kansans across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

Those interested in participating can register here.

