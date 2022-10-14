Aging & Style
KCPD trying to locate 13-year-old not seen since Wednesday morning

Javontez Wilcox.
Javontez Wilcox.(Provided by the KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Javontez Wilcox was last seen leaving his residence near 117th Terrace and Food Lane on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m.

For very general landmarks, that is to the west of Longview Lake, to the east of I-49, and north of Grandview Middle School.

He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants, a black Nike t-shirt, and orange and white Nike shoes.

According to the police, Javontez is Black and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 185 pounds.

The police say he lives with a medical condition that he needs to take medication for every day.

The KCPD considers Javontez to be missing, endangered, and a runaway.

If you see him or have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

