KCPD looking for missing 66-year-old last seen Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the KCPD, Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 9800 block of Overhill Road. That is just south of Bannister Park and to the west of James A. Reed Road.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket, and red tennis shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

The police say Rodriguez-Fiallo has dementia. His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220. You can also call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.