KCMO city council votes to save historic buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of buildings at 31st and Main has been saved from the wrecking ball -- for now.

On Thursday, the city council voted to place them on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places.

The vote doesn’t permanently nix the developer’s intention to tear down the buildings. Rather, it just delays it for three years. During which time, there can be some discussion about an alternative.

“He has a track record of buying historic properties and tearing them down, and then not doing anything with them.” said Councilwoman Kathryn Shields.

She was talking about an area on the Plaza where arguably historic apartments built by architect Nelle Peters were not saved from the wrecking ball, despite efforts to do so. Six years after being torn down, it remains a vacant lot.

The developer involved with that is the same one who bought the block of buildings at 31st and Main five years ago.

This year, he sought a demolition permit. The two councilmembers for that district responded by trying to get the buildings on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places.

The developer noted that the building is in disrepair and has had non-historic renovations prior to him buying the block out of bankruptcy.

Part of the concern has to do with it being on the new streetcar route.

On Wednesday, the developer presented a mock-up of the 12-story residential project he intends to put up. The councilmembers who pushed to stop demolition questioned whether that would even happen.

“Once they are torn down, they are gone,” said Councilwoman Kathryn Shields. “Just because they are torn down, doesn’t mean that anything comes forward to replace them.”

The vote by the council was unanimous.

The developer was in the audience but declined to comment on camera after the vote.

