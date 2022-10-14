Aging & Style
Kansas City man sentenced to life in ex-girlfriend’s murder stemming from burglary

(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Clyde James Barnes, Jr. was sentenced for one count of premeditated first-degree murder. Barnes was also sentenced for aggravated burglary, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal threat as well as violation of a protection order.

Barnes was found guilty May 31, 2022, for all four counts.

The first-degree murder charge stems from the July 5, 2020, death of Jessica Smith, who was found dead inside an Olathe home.

Barnes’ arrest was the result of an investigation by the Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

