I-435 in KCMO closed for 2 hours after rollover crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major three-vehicle rollover crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of East Bannister Road in Kansas City for two hours early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. and resulted in multiple serious injuries, although the exact extent of those injuries is unknown. Police diverted drivers off of the interstate north of the crash area and onto 87th Street.

Southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. after the wreckage was cleared.

