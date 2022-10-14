Council votes to designate 31st & Main buildings as historic place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of buildings at 31st and Main have been saved from the wrecking ball -- for now.

The city council on Thursday voted to place them on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places. It doesn’t permanently keep them from being demolished; it merely prevents that for the next three years.

The oldest building in the block was built in 1888. Others went up in 1905 and 1921, and one in 1990.

Developer Doug Price bought the property out of bankruptcy. This year, he requested a permit to demolish it. That’s when the two council members for the district the property sits in sought to stop the demolition by getting the block on the Kansas City Registry of Historic Places.

“He has a track record of buying historic properties and tearing them down, and then not doing anything with them,” said Councilwoman Kathryn Shields, who proposed the ordinance along with her 4th district colleague Councilman Eric Bunch.

She’s talking about an area on the western edge of the Country Club Plaza, which is also owned by Price’s company. The arguably historic apartments built by architect Nelle Peters were not saved from the wrecking ball, despite efforts to do so.

Six years after being torn down, it remains a vacant lot.

Councilman Brandon Ellington spoke Thursday, apologizing for his initial opposition to the historic designation. He is opposed to excessive government interference, he said. However, after hearing from neighbors opposed to the demolition, he better understood the concern as -- in his words -- “prospectors and business owners buying property, letting it sit there and letting it fester.”

In a hearing before a council committee Wednesday, Price’s team presented a rendering of the 12-story residential project he intended to put up.

They listed numerous non-historic repairs and renovations done with city council approval prior to him buying the block:

Window replacement with aluminum windows

Brick failure replacement with Masonite siding

Complete non-historic renovation of the interiors

“It is all about the design significance of a corner oriented turret and uniform window spacing in the corner building only,” one of the presentation slides read.

The proposed new construction would have included a replica of that corner piece.

“The time has passed for the preservation of these buildings,” the final presentation slide read.

The fate of the property is all the more significant due to its prominent location on the new streetcar route.

“Once they are torn down, they are gone. And, just because they are torn down, doesn’t mean that anything comes forward to replace them,” Shields said Thursday.

The council voted unanimously to designate the property as historic and force a delay on demolition.

Price was present for the vote Thursday but chose not to remark on camera.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.