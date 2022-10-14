Boil advisory rescinded for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory in Franklin County Friday morning.

The advisory had been issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE said public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to alert customers in a swift fashion after a system failure. Laboratory testing samples collected from Franklin County Rural Water District 1 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

