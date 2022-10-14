Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Boil advisory rescinded for Franklin County

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.(Source: Pixabay)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory in Franklin County Friday morning.

The advisory had been issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE said public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to alert customers in a swift fashion after a system failure. Laboratory testing samples collected from Franklin County Rural Water District 1 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Strang Park in Overland Park re-opens after a major $1.5 million upgrade
Overland Park reveals $1.5M worth of renovations to Strang Park
3-car rollover crash shuts down southbound I-435 in Kansas City
I-435 in KCMO closed for 2 hours after rollover crash
3-car rollover crash shuts down southbound I-435 in Kansas City
I-435 southbound shut down in KCMO for serious crash
Going deeper into what's changed at Strang Park in Overland Park, following a $4 million major...
Going deeper into what's changed at Strang Park