Authorities investigating suspicious death near 62nd & Tracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a suspicious death near E. 62nd Street and Tracy Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to a 7:25 p.m. tweet from Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, KCPD officers went to the 6200 block of Tracy after receiving a call about a cutting. When police say “cutting,” they generally mean a stabbing, injury caused by a knife, or something of that nature.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had passed away.
KCPD detectives are now conducting a suspicious death investigation.
Sheriff Forte says no additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
