Around the metro: high school football matchups Oct. 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football regular season is winding toward its conclusion. With only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, here are matchups around the Kansas City area for Friday, Oct. 14.
Following a 41-40 win over Park Hill, the Lee’s Summit Tigers were the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week.
Kansas:
- Tonganoxie at Eudora
- Turner at DeSoto
- Smithville at Pittsburg
- St. James Academy at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Shawnee Mission South at Olathe South
- Basehor-Linwood at Topeka Seaman
- Blue Valley West at Bishop Miege
- Olathe North at Mill Valley
- Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo
- Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley North
- Game played at the Blue Valley Switzer District Activity Complex
- Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe East
- Wyandotte at Blue Valley Southwest
- Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission East
- Odessa at Chillicothe
- Lincoln College Prep at Southeast
- Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission West
- Lawrence Free State at Lawrence
Missouri:
- St. Joseph Central at Oak Park
- Game can be seen on YouTube at Northmen Sports
- St. Joseph Lafayette at St. Pius X
- Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club
- Rockhurst at SLUH
- Center at Pleasant Hill
- Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
- Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
- Fort Osage at North Kansas City
- Game can be seen on YouTube at N2 Live! NKCHS
- Grain Valley at William Chrisman
- Grandview at Kearney
- Game can be seen on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network
- Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
- Game can be seen on the 810 Varsity YouTube
- Liberty at Lee’s Summit
- Game can be seen on YouTube at TBTV8 Sports
- Liberty North at Raymore-Peculiar
- Game can be seen on YouTube at Ray-Pec Activities/810 Varsity
- Park Hill at Staley
- Platte County at Park Hill South
- Game can be seen on YouTube at South Side Scoop
- Winnetonka at Ruskin
- Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian Academy
- Oak Grove at Harrisonville
- Capital City at Truman
- Excelsior Springs at Raytown South
- Belton at Raytown
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.