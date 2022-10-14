Aging & Style
Around the metro: high school football matchups Oct. 14

(MGN Online)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football regular season is winding toward its conclusion. With only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, here are matchups around the Kansas City area for Friday, Oct. 14.

Following a 41-40 win over Park Hill, the Lee’s Summit Tigers were the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Kansas:

  • Tonganoxie at Eudora
  • Turner at DeSoto
  • Smithville at Pittsburg
  • St. James Academy at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  • Shawnee Mission South at Olathe South
  • Basehor-Linwood at Topeka Seaman
  • Blue Valley West at Bishop Miege
  • Olathe North at Mill Valley
  • Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo
  • Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley North
    • Game played at the Blue Valley Switzer District Activity Complex
  • Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe East
  • Wyandotte at Blue Valley Southwest
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission East
  • Odessa at Chillicothe
  • Lincoln College Prep at Southeast
  • Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission West
  • Lawrence Free State at Lawrence

Missouri:

  • St. Joseph Central at Oak Park
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at Northmen Sports
  • St. Joseph Lafayette at St. Pius X
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club
  • Rockhurst at SLUH
  • Center at Pleasant Hill
    • Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
  • Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
  • Fort Osage at North Kansas City
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at N2 Live! NKCHS
  • Grain Valley at William Chrisman
  • Grandview at Kearney
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network
  • Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
    • Game can be seen on the 810 Varsity YouTube
  • Liberty at Lee’s Summit
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at TBTV8 Sports
  • Liberty North at Raymore-Peculiar
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at Ray-Pec Activities/810 Varsity
  • Park Hill at Staley
  • Platte County at Park Hill South
    • Game can be seen on YouTube at South Side Scoop
  • Winnetonka at Ruskin
  • Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian Academy
  • Oak Grove at Harrisonville
  • Capital City at Truman
  • Excelsior Springs at Raytown South
  • Belton at Raytown

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

