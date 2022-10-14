Around the metro: high school football matchups Oct. 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football regular season is winding toward its conclusion. With only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, here are matchups around the Kansas City area for Friday, Oct. 14.

Following a 41-40 win over Park Hill, the Lee’s Summit Tigers were the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Kansas:

Tonganoxie at Eudora

Turner at DeSoto

Smithville at Pittsburg

St. James Academy at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe South

Basehor-Linwood at Topeka Seaman

Blue Valley West at Bishop Miege

Olathe North at Mill Valley

Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo

Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley North Game played at the Blue Valley Switzer District Activity Complex

Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe East

Wyandotte at Blue Valley Southwest

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission East

Odessa at Chillicothe

Lincoln College Prep at Southeast

Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission West

Lawrence Free State at Lawrence

Missouri:

St. Joseph Central at Oak Park Game can be seen on YouTube at Northmen Sports

St. Joseph Lafayette at St. Pius X Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club

Rockhurst at SLUH

Center at Pleasant Hill Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports

Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

Fort Osage at North Kansas City Game can be seen on YouTube at N2 Live! NKCHS

Grain Valley at William Chrisman

Grandview at Kearney Game can be seen on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Game can be seen on the 810 Varsity YouTube

Liberty at Lee’s Summit Game can be seen on YouTube at TBTV8 Sports

Liberty North at Raymore-Peculiar Game can be seen on YouTube at Ray-Pec Activities/810 Varsity

Park Hill at Staley

Platte County at Park Hill South Game can be seen on YouTube at South Side Scoop

Winnetonka at Ruskin

Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian Academy

Oak Grove at Harrisonville

Capital City at Truman

Excelsior Springs at Raytown South

Belton at Raytown

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.