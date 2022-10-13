Work begins on KC’s longest east-west protected bike lanes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A resurfacing project along Truman Road will include a road diet and protected bike lanes.

Work started on the three-mile section this week between Holmes and Benton. The completed project will replace part of the six-lane street with the protected lanes and be the longest east to west stretch in the city.

City Manager Brian Platt and Councilmember Eric Bunch met reporters along the route to talk about the project. Both rode bikes from city hall.

“It means there’s a safer, more comfortable place for riders to travel where they’re separated from traffic,” Platt said.

The city identified Truman Road as a high-risk street for traffic fatalities, making it an ideal route for traffic calming measures. Bunch said that the bike lanes would not only allow cyclists a safer ride, but would also reduce traffic collisions by slowing the flow of cars.

“Here we have an important corridor that will be more accessible by more modes of transportation,” Bunch said.

The east to west connectivity was also an important feature of the project. Michael Kelley, Policy Director of BikeWalkKC, said the route could provide better access to low-income neighborhoods.

“That connectivity is important,” Kelley said. “Not just because Truman has been identified as particularly dangerous, but also because it’s a part of the city that has a higher percentage of households that don’t have a car.”

Bicyclists along the road seemed to be looking forward to the new lanes.

Adrian Aguilar, who does not own a car, was riding on the sidewalk by Truman to avoid the construction.

“This is how I get everywhere,” Aguilar said. “It would be nice to get the lanes down here.”

