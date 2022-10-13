Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

What to know about ‘Late Night in the Phog’

Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball...
Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will raise their 2022 national championship banner at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night when the University of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs unofficially begin the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog.’

While admission for the event is free, fans attending must have claimed a ticket during the redemption windows offered by KU recently. For fans who are unable to attend, the event will be streamed exclusively in the Kansas Athletics App.

READ MORE: Kansas forward Jalen Wilson earns preseason All-Big 12 recognition

A tentative schedule includes these events:

  • 6:40 p.m. Women’s basketball scrimmage
  • 7:30 p.m. Men’s basketball scrimmage
  • 7:55 p.m. Men’s basketball banner unveiling and ring ceremony

Both KU head coaches Bill Self and Brandon Schneider will address the crowd in attendance and join KU’s radio broadcast during their respective team’s scrimmages. The streaming app will not stream the DJ performance from Shaquille O’Neal.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to...
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to...
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, is congratulated by guard Trey Smith after...
Smith a full participant in practice, Butker limited following absences against Raiders
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson handles the ball during a second-round game against Creighton in...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson earns preseason All-Big 12 recognition