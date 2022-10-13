Video shows police taking rape, kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs neighbor recorded the arrest of a rape, kidnapping and assault suspect, unaware that a days-long, large-scale investigation would soon follow.

Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police on Oct. 7 that she had escaped his home after being held captive since September.

Everardo Miranda said he and his fiancée previously had issues with Haslett Jr.’s dog. On Oct. 7, their usual walk to the bus stop with their child was interrupted.

“His dog was out on our way back,” Miranda said. “The dog saw my fiancée and tried to lunge at her.”

He tried to flag down a police officer who was driving in the neighborhood that morning. The officer told Miranda he would contact animal control.

Court records show that, around 7:47 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 7, neighbors called 911 to report that the woman had banged on their doors for help. According to court records, she had a metal collar around her neck that had a padlock on it, which was restricting her breathing. First responders removed the padlock.

She told police a man named Timothy picked her up off Prospect in Kansas City in September and held her hostage in a small room that he built in his basement.

Police were waiting for Haslett Jr. to return to the home he lived in off Old Orchard Avenue.

“Good thing they stopped him from getting inside of that house,” Miranda said.

When Miranda looked outside Friday morning, he saw officers taking Haslett Jr. into custody and recorded the moment with his cell phone. At the time, he assumed Haslett Jr. was arrested for animal control violations. When he woke up the next morning, he learned about the woman as well as the rape, kidnapping and assault charges.

“I hope she stays strong. It’s going to make me want to tear up. I hope she stays strong,” Miranda said. “I can’t believe this happened here.”

Miranda said he did not know Haslett Jr. well, but he was previously frustrated with him about his dog’s behavior.

“I tried to wave to him or say, ‘hi’ and ‘good morning,’ but he would never say anything or look at me in the eyes,” Miranda said.

Haslett Jr. is scheduled to appear in court next week. A bond hearing is set for Oct. 18.

Miranda said it is difficult to pass by the home at the center of the investigation. The windows are boarded up and a fence surrounds the property.

Court documents filed during a 2015 divorce show Haslett Jr. previously worked for a railroad company.

Neighbors told KCTV5 News he currently worked in construction. His public Facebook page listed a contracting company as his employer.

On Tuesday, Haslett Jr. pleaded guilty in a separate case for a careless driving charge involving an accident. Previously filed citations show he is accused of driving into the rear of a moving vehicle on three separate occasions in July, August and December of 2021.

At the time of his arrest, Haslett Jr. had three active warrants for failure to appear in Clay County, Cooper County and Liberty, Missouri.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation can call 816-629-7103.

