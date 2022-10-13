USWNT head coach, Park University alum Vlatko Andonovski to serve as Drum Honoree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - United States Women’s National Team head coach and 2008 Park University alum Vlatko Andonovski will serve as the Drum Honoree at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

Andonovski served as the head coach for FC Kansas City from 2013-17. He joins former Chief Dwayne Bowe and current Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as the Drum Honorees so far this season.

Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Gates to Arrowhead Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. The game can be seen live on KCTV5.

