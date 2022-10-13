Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who died after a recent ATV crash.(Anderson School District 3)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina middle school student has died after an ATV crash over the weekend.

WHNS reports on Oct. 9. around 5 p.m., an ATV drove through an intersection and hit a pickup truck.

According to South Carolina troopers, four people were on the all-terrain vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Anderson School District 3 confirmed that the group involved in the collision were students from Starr-Iva Middle School.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they responded to the hospital after the crash, where school district officials said two students remained hospitalized as of Monday.

School officials later confirmed the death of one of the students, with the coroner identifying him as 12-year-old Hagen Phillips.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Hagen Phillips, a sixth grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an ATV accident,” the school district said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty and staff.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Four Oak Grove high schoolers in the town of 8,000 have either died or been hospitalized since...
Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to...
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a...
Kansas City firefighters passed away 7 years ago today
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
KCMO identified Truman Road as a high-risk street for traffic fatalities, making it an ideal...
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO