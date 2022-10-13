Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained a person of interest at the scene for further investigation. Detectives and crime scene investigators canvassed the area for any witnesses. According to KCPD, detectives are not actively looking for any additional suspects.

The adult male was declared dead at the hospital later in the morning.

KCPD said homicide detectives are now investigating the case. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the arrest in the case.

