Shawnee Mission students eligible for free books through Dolly Parton’s charity organization

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission School District families can sign up online for one free book each month donated by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library organization.

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, which is separate from the school district, is making this happen through a partnership with the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund.

SMEF Executive Director Kim Hinkle said this will improve students’ education starting at a young age.

It’s all available online, but you can mail in forms to Shawnee Mission Education Foundation at 8200 West 71st Street, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, 66204.

The book program started in 1995 and today it spans five countries. Books are approved by the organization, not the education foundation. Year one books include rhyming, sounds, bright, and colorful books, then they make their way to year five which includes school prep, non-fiction science, folk tales, and poetry.

We’ve been covering multiple book bans happening in our area, but SMEF has no say in what the imagination library deems appropriate.

“There is a process that all of their books go through to make sure that they are age-appropriate and those do change every year so what the one-year-olds get this year might be slightly different next year,” said Hinkle. “So, they’re constantly reviewing and analyzing those books.”

Money donations can be given to the foundation and Dolly Parton’s organization if families want, but the book program is completely free for families.

“So far in the last 10 days, we have 2,500 kids registered in Shawnee Mission. Our goal for the year was 1,200 hundred so we’ve doubled that in 10 days. We’re really excited,” said Hinkle.

