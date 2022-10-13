Optimism surrounding McDuffie, Butker’s chances to play Sunday against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic they could get two key contributors back on Sunday for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker have each been out since the Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt expressed a belief that both players could appear in Sunday’s game.

“He looked good at practice,” said Toub after being asked about Butker’s Wednesday performance. “It’s day-to-day. We’re getting both guys ready and we’ll make a decision probably at the end of the week. I mean he looked good, so as long as we don’t have any setbacks we’ll see. We’ve gotta keep working and we’ll see. We’re not ready to say, ‘yeah, he’s in,’ we gotta wait. But he looked good yesterday.”

After Toub expressed that belief, Butker was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice according to the Chiefs’ injury report.

Toub noted that Butker is once again able to use the typical run-up to a field goal that kickers use. In the win over the Cardinals, Butker used an abbreviated one-step routine to make a 54-yard field goal attempt prior to halftime. On Monday night in a 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Wright -- the Chiefs’ second kicker used in Butker’s absence -- set the Arrowhead Stadium record for longest field goal make with a 59-yard attempt before halftime.

McDuffie, a rookie cornerback from Washington whom the Chiefs selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, hurt his hamstring and was placed on injured reserve following the win over the Cardinals. With four games on IR, McDuffie is now eligible to return to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Merritt expressed optimism for that possibility.

“I asked him if he’s opened up and had his full speed burst and he said yes,” Merritt said of McDuffie, acknowledging that it is realistic to think the rookie could play Sunday. “It’s going to be interesting to see today. I’m praying and hoping, my fingers crossed that he’s able to go out there.”

The Chiefs still could have less than a full cast of characters in the defensive backs room even if McDuffie returns. Safety Bryan Cook (concussion) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) both did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

Defensive end Frank Clark did not participate Thursday because of an illness.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.